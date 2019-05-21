CLOSE
NEW VIDEO: Chris Brown Debuts Wobble Up ft. Nicki Minaj!

2015 BET Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Christopher Polk/BET / Getty

Chris Brown is back on the scene and this time he brought Nicki Minaj and G-Eazy along with him to star in the official music video for their brand new collaboration “Wobble Up.”

 

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

According to PulseOfRadio.com, the track marks the third single, following “Back to Love” and “Undecided,” off the 30-year-old singer’s upcoming ninth album, Indigo, due out June 21st. The video is super high energy and shows Breezy and his crew on an island along with some twerking ladies and dancers in a neon-lit room.

Indigo is set to feature 30 tracks, with appearances from Justin BieberTory LanezTygaTank, H.E.R.Sage the GeminiLil JonJuvenileJoyner LucasGunna, and Juicy J.

*****EXPLICIT LANGUAGE*****

 

