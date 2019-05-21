Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Gary is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Gary and his girlfriend Tiana have been dating for about 9 months. They decided from the very beginning to date each other exclusively. Gary says last week while visiting a friend, it was brought to his attention that Tiana has an active profile on a dating website. Gary says he asked Tiana about the profile and she says it’s no big deal, she uses the website for networking purposes. Tonight Gary wants to know if he should take her word for it or should he investigate the situation a little more. If you make a commitment to see each other exclusively, should you take down all online dating sites? What’s your opinion?

