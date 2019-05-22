CLOSE
New Coke Is Back As Part Of “Stranger Things” Promotion

Younger generations that missed out on the mess that was New Coke will now get a change to see why it was so loathed.  As part of a promotion with the new season of Netflix series “Stranger Things,” Coca-Cola is bringing back their greatest failure in a limited supply.  The company had replaced the traditional Coca-Cola beverage with New Coke in 1985, and it wasn’t long before they were changing it back.  The third season of “Stranger Things” is set in 1985.  It drops on Netflix on July 4th.  Netflix has been ramping up its corporate partnerships in an effort to increase their 149 million paid subscribers.  The producers of “Stranger Things” said New Coke was a huge cultural moment in 1985 and leaving it out would have been bizarre.

Coca-Cola said they had to dig up the New Coke recipe from their archives. They plan to make 50-thousand cans of it available on their website and in select vending machines.

Dare to try it?

New Coke Is Back As Part Of “Stranger Things” Promotion was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

