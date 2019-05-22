2021 NFL Draft Coming To Cleveland!!

It has just been announced by the National Football League today, that the 86th NFL Draft will take place in Cleveland, Ohio in 2021.

Draft events will be hosted at venues across Cleveland, including First Energy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the shore of Lake Erie.

“Ohio is the birthplace of professional football and the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I applaud the NFL’s decision to hold the NFL Draft in Cleveland and give the Cleveland Browns and all of Ohio the opportunity to spotlight Ohio’s professional football history and passionate fans,” said Governor DeWine in a statement.

“In hosting the MLB All-Star Game this July, the NFL Draft in 2021, and the NBA All-Star Game in 2022, three of the country’s biggest professional sports leagues have each decided to showcase all that Cleveland has to offer, and I could not agree more.”

“Cleveland has a passionate fan base and the city offers distinctive iconic locations and attractions that will bring the NFL Draft experience to fans in unique and exciting ways,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We look forward to collaborating with the Cleveland Browns, the City of Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland to celebrate the achievements of the next generation of players and create a memorable fan experience.”

The next few years are definitely going to be a real good look for Ohio!

