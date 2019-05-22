Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’s Karlie Redd has had one lingering question in her entire existence of being on the show. We all know she looks great but how old is Karlie Redd? We finally found out the answer!

Karlie revealed that she is 45 yrs old! According to TheJasmineBrand.com, the reveal came when she expressed her hopes to have a child and she is in the process of undergoing IVF treatments.

What people find to be a little crazy is, this IVF news comes after it’s been reported that Karlie and her fiance Arkansas Mo have reportedly ended their relationship. Mo confirmed that he was officially “single” in a recent Instagram post.

Maybe Karlie wants to have the baby on her own. We wish you luck Karlie!

LHH:ATL’S Karlie Redd Finally Reveals Her Real Age!!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 16 hours ago

