CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

LHH:ATL’S Karlie Redd Finally Reveals Her Real Age!!!

5 reads
Leave a comment
Karlie Redd 2

Source: VH1

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’s Karlie Redd has had one lingering question in her entire existence of being on the show. We all know she looks great but how old is Karlie Redd? We finally found out the answer!

The Official Concert After Party Hosted By Chris Brown

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Karlie revealed that she is 45 yrs old! According to TheJasmineBrand.com, the reveal came when she expressed her hopes to have a child and she is in the process of undergoing IVF treatments.

Karlie Redd

Source: LHHATL / VH1

What people find to be a little crazy is, this IVF news comes after it’s been reported that Karlie and her fiance Arkansas Mo have reportedly ended their relationship. Mo confirmed that he was officially “single” in a recent Instagram post.

Maybe Karlie wants to have the baby on her own. We wish you luck Karlie!

LHH:ATL’S Karlie Redd Finally Reveals Her Real Age!!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close