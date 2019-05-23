Trump: Administration CANCELS Unveiling of Harriet Tubman $20 Bill Planned for 2020

This is just a mess.

The Trump Administration has canceled the unveiling of the redesigned $20 bill featuring Harriet Tubman, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced Wednesday. How are they just going to go and do this, when everyone had their hopes up for this?

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

According to CBS News, “Planning started years ago to have Tubman replace former President Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill. Tubman, who was born into slavery and became a noted abolitionist and political activist, would be the first black woman to have her face on U.S. currency. The new bill was scheduled to be released in 2020 to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.”

But Mnuchin said Wednesday that it won’t be happening under the Trump administration. “It’s not a decision that is likely to come until way past my term, even if I serve the second term for the president,” Mnuchin told the House Financial Services Committee. “So I’m not focused on that for the moment.”

Now the Trump administration said it won’t happen for years.

Fasho Thoughts:

This is some bs?

Clearly, we see where this man and his team stands!

How do you feel?

The Latest: