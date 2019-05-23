CLOSE
New Trend? Ty Dolla $ign & A1 Bentley Debut Colorful Manicures

Spotify's Inaugural Secret Genius Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Who says manicures are only for women? Rappers are indulging in the beauty service as well. And not just manicures with clear nail polish, they’re getting bold colors for the summer. Ty Dolla $ign showed off his fresh orange manicure last week and producer-turned-singer A1 showed off his colorful fingertips on social media, prompting discussions around men getting their nails painted.

Ty Dolla $ign and A1 aren’t the only celeb men to get their nails done. Dwyane Wade made headlines for his metrosexual beauty regimes and painting his toe nails black while Snoop would occasionally show off his full set of acrylic nails.

“I was on vacation in the Bahamas with LeBron and when he saw my toes he was like, ‘Something is seriously wrong with you,’ Wade told GQ in 2011. “But eventually Bron was like, ‘You know what? You’re crazy, but that’s just you.’ When I first got into the league, I tried to fit in. Now I don’t care.”

Putting the man in manicure. What say you readers? Is this the new trend for men or should they leave some things for women?

