0 reads Leave a comment
It’s almost the weekend so lets get started a few days early, join us tonight for Thursday Night Special! The keyword for tonight is “Brown” and all songs will feature this word.
Here’s a little something from India Arie, enjoy; it’s all #LoveandR&B
Connect With Us On Social Media
Facebook: @LRnBRadio
Twitter: @LRnB_radio
Instagram: @LRnB_Radio
Love And R&B With John Monds: Thursday Night Special was originally published on mymajicdc.com
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours