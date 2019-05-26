0 reads Leave a comment
“Aladdin” takes the top spot this weekend in the box office.
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Aladdin (2019)
|BV
|$86,100,000
|–
|4,476
|–
|$19,236
|$86,100,000
|$183
|1
|2
|1
|John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
|LG/S
|$24,350,000
|-57.1%
|3,850
|–
|$6,325
|$100,988,941
|–
|2
|3
|2
|Avengers: Endgame
|BV
|$16,841,000
|-43.8%
|3,810
|-410
|$4,420
|$798,172,736
|$356
|5
|4
|3
|Pokemon Detective Pikachu
|WB
|$13,300,000
|-47.0%
|3,824
|-424
|$3,478
|$116,122,622
|$150
|3
|5
|N
|Brightburn
|SGem
|$7,535,000
|–
|2,607
|–
|$2,890
|$7,535,000
|$6
|1
|6
|N
|Booksmart
|UAR
|$6,512,154
|–
|2,505
|–
|$2,600
|$6,512,154
|–
|1
|7
|4
|A Dog’s Journey
|Uni.
|$4,090,000
|-49.1%
|3,279
|+12
|$1,247
|$14,920,535
|–
|2
|8
|5
|The Hustle
|UAR
|$3,812,554
|-37.9%
|2,377
|-700
|$1,604
|$29,837,523
|–
|3
|9
|6
|The Intruder (2019)
|SGem
|$2,265,000
|-43.6%
|1,612
|-619
|$1,405
|$31,930,541
|$8
|4
|10
|7
|Long Shot
|LG/S
|$1,565,000
|-53.2%
|1,354
|-756
|$1,156
|$28,693,097
|–
|4
Weekend Box Office Results- May 26, 2019 was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

