Love and R&B
Summer Mini Concert Series: Ronald Isley

Listen Up #Lovers, it’s getting hot outside so it’s about time we kickoff the Summer Mini Concert Series ! In just a few hours we’ll highlight the music of singer, songwriter and record producer Ronald Isley. Many of you may know Isley as “Mr. Biggs” or as the lead singer/ founder of The Isley Brothers.  Mr. Biggs began his musical career with his two older brothers at the age of 16. If you’d like to to hear some soulful music just stay tuned we’ve got a lot in store for you tonight!

Tonight we celebrate the belated birthday of Ronald Isley!

Here’s a LIVE performance of The Isley Brothers, enjoy!

Summer Mini Concert Series: Ronald Isley was originally published on mymajicdc.com

