Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Kennedi is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Kennedi and Deon were dating for two years until the relationship came to an end when Kennedi came back from vacation and found Deon in their bed with his ex girlfriend. At the time of the breakup, Kennedi was 7 months pregnant. Even though Deon was told the baby was coming, he wasn’t there for the birth of their daughter, who is now 8 months old. Tonight, Kennedi is having regrets and is wondering if she should try to work things out for the sake of their daughter or should she consider that he cheated and didn’t even make an attempt to be there for the birth of their daughter? What’s your advice?

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: