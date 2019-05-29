Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Raheem and Iris asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Raheem and Iris have been married for three years. Raheem says they have date nights at least twice a week during weekdays since he works weekends. He says while he’s at work, Iris hangs out at the club with her girlfriends. While Raheem doesn’t have an issue with Iris going out with her girlfriends he doesn’t think it’s acceptable or appropriate for his wife to go out to the club every weekend. Iris sees no issue because a few of her girlfriends that she’s going to the club with are married. Whose side are you on Raheem or Iris? What’s advice you offering if they want their marriage to work?

Love And R&B's #OHSOREALScenario

