Summer Mini Concert Series: Maxwell

It’s about that time again for another edition of the Summer Mini Concert Series ! In just a few hours we’ll get into the music of R&B singer, songwriter and record producer, Maxwell. Maxwell is known best known for creating some of your favorite “Neo Soul” music. He has three Grammy Awards for popular songs like “Pretty Wings“, “Black Summers’ Night” and “Lake By The Ocean”. He’s also won two NAACP Image Awards and six Soul Train Music Awards.

Tonight we wish Maxwell a happy belated birthday!

Here’s a little something for you to enjoy from Maxwell, it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

