This QUIZ Will Tell You Which Self-Made Superstar Will Fund Your Future

USA - 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards In New York - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Lars Niki / Getty

Listen, it’s hard out here for us 20-somethings. Not only are we dealing with the ups and downs that come with being a human being, but the financial problems we’re facing is something we didn’t even create.

According to the Business Insider, some of millennials’ most critical money problems are student loan debt, inflating living costs, unexpected expenses, and needing to save more for life milestones. But it’s nearly impossible to get ahead when you have to solve problems that aren’t even your own. Like being born in a crappy economy.

That’s the reason why the sugar daddy (and momma) industry is on the rise these days. One of the most poppin’ sugar daddy sites right now is Seeking Arrangement.

The site’s founder Alexis Germany, told Big Think:

Some of the sugar daddies have that ‘white knight’ scenario where they really want to be helping somebody and saving them from their debt — or whatever you want to call it.” It’s not quite prostitution, and Seeking Arrangement prohibits the direct exchange of money. Babies can have up to four daddies with whom they establish boundaries.

Getting the right sugar daddy or mama has proven to be the answer to many young people’s financial issues. And what if one of your favorite celebs was in the business of funding your life?

 

I mean, Hov has the coins. He’s a billionaire now. Rihanna does too. She just made the Forbes list of richest self-made women. Need your life funded? Take this QUIZ to see which self-made superstar will do the funding.

