CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Ari Lennox Is Obsessed With The Sims 3 And Her Sims All Have Afros [Exclusive Interview]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Roots Picnic 2019

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Ari Lennox is a nerd and her obsession with the video game Sims 3 is something she doesn’t hide. She’s talked about it in interviews and on stage while headlining her first national tour, the Shea Butter Baby Tour. The Dreamville artist sat down to talk about her perfect Sims 3 life.

RELATED: How Does Ari Lennox Keep Her Natural Hair Looking So Beautiful? [Exclusive Interview]

_________

_________

RELATED: Shea Butter Baby: 13 Lines From Ari Lennox’s Album Every Millenial Can Relate To 

Ari Lennox Is Obsessed With The Sims 3 And Her Sims All Have Afros [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close