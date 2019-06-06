GED Section: Trump Was Harder On 5 Innocent Boys Than He Is On Actual Criminals

Donald Trump was harder on 5 innocent boys who were wrongly accused of a crime than he is on a Saudi Prince who had a man murdered. He believes the words of lying District Attorneys  and Judges but not the FBI or CIA. He chooses to believe what he wants to believe. Talking about When They See Us opens up an important conversation about what our boys see and go through. Between 2001 and 2015 the suicide rate for Black boys between 5 and 11 was triple the amount of white boys. Black boys statistically die sooner. From the time our boys are in Pre-K they are looked at as older and less innocent than white boys. All we want for ourselves and our children is safety.

