Usher likes to shock us every now and again. The last time was when he showed off his new perm hairdo and now he is sporting a new tattoo across his neck and back. Check it out below:

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Usher’s new ink designed by famed Los Angeles tattoo artist Dillon Forte and covers the back of his head and continues all the way to his upper back. It reportedly took 3 hours to create.

According to the artist, Usher’s new tat is inspired by sacred geometry and an ancient Berber stone that marks the cardinal points in the sky, which allows travelers to find their way across vast distances.

Usher Gets A New Head & Back Tattoo was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 6 hours ago

