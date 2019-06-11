CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Nas Announces Mythical ‘Lost Tapes II’ Is On The Way [Video]

This project is just about guaranteed to have gems.

0 reads
Leave a comment

At long last. Today (June 11), Queensbridge rapper Nas announced that the long-awaited, long-delayed The Lost Tapes II album is finally manifesting.

Using the proper modicum of Hip-Hop communication in 2019, social media, Nas took to Instagram to show off what looks like a fossilize tape that has “The Lost Tapes II” etched into the front.

Back in 2015, Nas said the aforementioned project would drop in 2016 which lead to ire from fans when it never happened, with plenty of blaming going to his label Def Jam. Instead we got the Kanye West-produced NASIR in 2018, which came and went with little fanfare after much overhype.

Considering how loved The Lost Tapes is, the re-up should be a winner considering Nas is known for vaulting dope material. No word on an exact release date, yet, though.

This summer, Nas and Mary J. Blige are co-headlining an American tour.

View this post on Instagram

👀 Lost Tapes II

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

Nas Announces Mythical ‘Lost Tapes II’ Is On The Way [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close