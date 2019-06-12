Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is accused of groping a women in a bar in Manhattan. The NYPD says it is investigating the incident that allegedly took place inside the Magic House Rooftop Bar on Sunday night. The woman making the claims says Gooding was very drunk when he grabbed her breast. She called police around 1 a.m. Monday morning to report the incident. Gooding has not made any statement on the allegation.

(Source-TMZ)

Woman Says Actor Cuba Gooding Junior Groped Her was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted 12 hours ago

Also On 100.3: