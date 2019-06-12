CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Nas & Will Smith Invest In Mobile Banking App For Teens!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Nas In Concert - Honolulu, HI

Source: Suzi Pratt / Getty

Two legendary emcees are investing in the financial future of our youth. Kudos to Nas and Will Smith for teaming up to invest in a mobile banking app for teens.

Valentino : Outside Arrivals- Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2014-2015

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

The start-up company is called Step and its aim is to assist teens with financial literacy in various forms. According to TheJasmineBrand.com, here’s how it works, the app will be tied to a MasterCard, which allows parents to get oversight into their teen’s spending and as the teens grow, the services of the bank account grow with them.

 

Step CEO and founder CJ MacDonald stated why he created the app, saying, “Schools don’t teach kids about money. We want to be their first bank accounts with spending cards, but we also want to teach financial literacy and responsibility. Banks don’t tailor to this, and we want to be a solution teaching the next generation of adults to be more responsible with money in the cashless era. It was easy with cash to go to the mall but now everyone is using their phone for Uber and more.”

This is a good thing!

Nas & Will Smith Invest In Mobile Banking App For Teens! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close