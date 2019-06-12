Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Jeremiah is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

23 year old Jeremiah says his mom and her best friend had kids the same year and they decided to become the godparent of each others kids. Jeremiah became close to his god sister and eventually they began dating, but never told their parents. He says now, they have to have the conversation because his god sister is now pregnant and he’s the father. Jeremiah is worried that telling the mom’s will damage their relationship. Tonight, while he finds nothing wrong with their relationship, he’s asking if a parent might be upset finding out such info? He is also seeking advice on how to break the news. Tell his mom first and let her deal with her friend or tell them both at the same time? What’s your advice?

