Young Father Killed While Headed To Son's Graduation [Video]

A young father was on his way to his son’s graduation when he was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Wednesday morning, NBC4 reports.

Darryl Johnson, 27, left his apartment and was headed to his car when he was shot and killed.

Johnson was going to his son’s elementary school graduation.

“He was just going to his son’s graduation,” said Ernie Johnson, the victim’s uncle. “Someone just came past and … shot him up, and no one out here wants to talk.”

According to the reports, more than 15 shell casings covered the street. Seven shots went into a minivan and one of the bullets came into the apartment of a senior citizen, who wasn’t home at the time of the shooting.

“It’s sad, it really is, that you can’t get along with each other in this world no more,” Ernie Johnson said.

Police are still looking for a motive and a suspect of the crime.

