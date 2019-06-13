CLOSE
Feature Story
Cuba Gooding, Jr. Charged In Groping Incident

Cuba Gooding Jr. hosts the opening of Marbles Downtown NYC

Source: Rob Rich/WENN.com / WENN

Cuba Gooding, Jr. turned himself in to authorities this afternoon for allegedly groping a woman. The incident happened in a bar in Manhattan late Sunday night.

According to TMZ, a woman called 911 Monday morning alleging that Gooding touched her breast without her consent while at the bar the night before.

Gooding immediately denied the allegations.

Upon turning himself in today, Gooding was accompanied by his attorney. Sources tell TMZ that he has been arrested and officially charged with a misdemeanor.

