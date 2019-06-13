CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Mary J. Blige To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award Honor At 2019 BET Awards

0 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere of Netflix’s 'The Umbrella Academy' season 1

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Mary J. Blige has thrilled fans for well over 25 years and counting, and the Queen of Hip-Hop & R&B is getting a well-deserved honor. At the 2019 BET Awards, the Yonkers native will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for her vast contribution to the arts.

BET released the announcement yesterday (June 12), making certain to note Blige’s long career and the several peaks she’s conquered since storming onto the airwaves back in 1992.

From BET.com:

With a career of landmark achievements, including eight multi-platinum albums, nine Grammy Awards (plus a staggering 32 nominations), two Academy Award nominations, two Golden Globe nominations and a SAG nomination, Mary J. Blige has remained a figure of inspiration, transformation and empowerment, making her one of the defining voices of the contemporary music era, and she has cemented herself as a global superstar. And in the ensuing years, the singer-songwriter has attracted an intensely loyal fan base, responsible for propelling worldwide sales of more than 50 million albums.

All facts.

The 2019 BET Awards will air live on Sunday, June 23, at 8PM ET via BET, BET HER, MTV, MTV 1, MTV Classic, VH1, and Logo.The show will also air for the first time on BET Africa at 2AM CAT on June 24.

To learn more about the BET Awards, click here.

Photo: WENN

Mary J. Blige To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award Honor At 2019 BET Awards was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close