Summer Mini Concert Series: Eddie Levert &The O’Jays

Happy Father’s Day to all the great Fathers out there! Tonight we’ll wrap up your weekend with sweet and soulful melodies of Eddie Levert & The O’Jays on the Summer Mini Concert Series ! The group was formed in Canton, Ohio. in 2004 they were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005. They’ve earned both Gold and Platinum records for hits like “Back Stabbers” (Gold), “Love Train” (Gold), “Family Reunion” (Platinum) and “So Full Of Love“(Platinum), just to name a few.

Tonight we celebrate the birthday of Eddie Levert!

Here’s a hit from The O’Jays, it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

