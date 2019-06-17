‘Shaft’ was the perfect movie to take dad to see for Father’s Day because it features three generations of men working together to sold a mystery. Shaft the third enlists his dads help to find answers about his friend’s death. But, his father seeks help from his own father as well, the original shaft. Oleebo calls this movies fun and silly! It’s a great one to see!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Bootleg Movie Review: ‘Shaft’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 21 hours ago

Also On 100.3: