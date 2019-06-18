CLOSE
“Surviving R. Kelly” Wins Best Documentary At MTV Awards

2017 R Kelly Memory Lane Tour

Source: Arena Theatre Houston / client provided

Premiering at the top of 2019, the controversial documentary, Surviving R. Kelly was something almost everyone paid attention to. The multiple allegations of sexual abuse & more surrounding the singer have shed a lot of light on issues that led this docu series to become something of cultural phenomenon. The documentary shocked viewers & sparked outrage all over social media.

The creators/producers behind Surviving R. Kelly were recognized and congratulated at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Surviving R. Kelly took home the trophy for Best Documentary by winning over At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal, McQueenMinding the Gap, and RBG.

[caption id="attachment_809656" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: W.Wade/WENN / WENN[/caption] Whoever is advising Bill Cosby while he's behind bars isn't doing that great of a job apparently. For some reason, the troubled entertainer posted a Father's Day message on Sunday (June 16) via Twitter that folks are mercilessly slandering as expected. "Hey, Hey, Hey...It’s America’s Dad...I know it’s late, but to all of the Dads... It’s an honor to be called a Father, so let’s make today a renewed oath to fulfilling our purpose —strengthening our families and communities," Cosby tweeted, or someone in his camp did complete with an older video. Cosby, who is currently serving time for aggravated indecent assault in Pennsylvania, has been catching it from all sides on Twitter and we've got the tweets below. https://twitter.com/BillCosby/status/1140439088241217537 -- Photo: WENN

"Surviving R. Kelly" Wins Best Documentary At MTV Awards

Photos
