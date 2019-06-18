CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) – “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Friday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Julian will be discussing the controversy behind a Christian camp counselor’s termination.
According to KCPQ, Jace Taylor of Washington was fired from his job as a Christian camp counselor because he’s gay.
“Yeah he told me that ‘we don’t support homosexuality’ and ‘it’s against the Bible.’”
Jace Taylor
The non-denominational Christian organization confirmed that it was Taylor’s sexuality got him fired.
The Firs executive director said that it’s imperative to hire people who also live by the doctrine they preach.
“When it became evident in the application process that he did not personally align with our statements of faith (in particular, one regarding sexuality) we determined we could not use him in his role.”
Fircreek Camp
READ MORE: Cleveland19.com
Article Courtesy of WOIO 19 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Jan Hakan Dahlstrom and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of VIEW press and Getty Images
Video Courtesy of Livestream and WOIO 19 News Cleveland
Christian Camp Fires Counselor Because of His Sexual Orientation was originally published on wzakcleveland.com