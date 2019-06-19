CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Off The Mic: Kirk Franklin Talks About Forgiveness, The Act Of Loving Everyone [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Gospel mega star Kirk Franklin has millions of fans around the world.

People love him for his classic music and his energetic performances but also his honesty. Over the years, the gospel icon has been transparent with his fans about different aspects of his life. It has given fans insight into a lot of his personal life.

We sat down with him to dig a little more into who he is “Off The Mic”.

Watch the video above to learn about who Kirk is on his worst day; hear his opinion on love and forgiveness; and much more!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE 

Off The Mic: Kirk Franklin Talks About Forgiveness, The Act Of Loving Everyone [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close