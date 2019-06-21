CLOSE
Feature Story
Zion Williamson Praising His Mother For Putting Her Dreams Aside To Help His Is The Only Video You Need To See Today

2019 NBA Draft

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

While sports fans are still reveling in ESPN’s shade towards the Knick during last night’s NBA Draft, we’re still talking about the moment the number one draft pick Zion Williamson cried while praising his mother for sacrificing her own dreams so he could pursue his.

“My mom sacrificed a lot for me. I wouldn’t be here without my mom. She did everything for me. I just want to thank her,” he said holding back tears. “She put her dreams aside for mine. She always looked out for her family and friends over herself.”

His mother joined in the interview midway, offering her support to her emotional son. “When you’ve known what’s coming and you just have to wait for it to happen, and to watch his hard work pay off, and watch this, we’re so happy for him,” she added.

Zion Williamson Praising His Mother For Putting Her Dreams Aside To Help His Is The Only Video You Need To See Today was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
