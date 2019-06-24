Cincinnati: Homeowners Must Pay For Landslide Damage

Homeowners in Avondale need to up with the money to save their home from landslides. The City told them they need 336,000 that’s a lot of money to come u with.

Via: (WKRC)

An extended deadline has now passed for some North Avondale homeowners to come up with thousands of dollars to save their properties on Wess Park Drive from landslide damage.

A hillside behind four properties is slipping and pushing earth towards the homes. One home has already been demolished because the city condemned it.

“The urgency is really the land because we don’t know when the land is going to move. We can’t predict that, we can’t forecast that. And ultimately, we don’t the other houses to meet the fate of this house right here,” said Tim Lane.

Also On 100.3: