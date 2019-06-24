CLOSE
Love and R&B
Summer Mini Concert Series: Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes

Photo of Harold MELVIN & The Blue Notes

Gilles Petard

Its a brand new week so get ready for another edition of the  Summer Mini Concert Series ! Tonight we get into the music of Philadelphia’s own Harold Melvin And The Blue Notes. The group was formerly known as The Charlemagnes, the name changed to the “The Blue Notes” in 1954. The late Teddy Pendergrass was the lead singer of the group before moving on to a successful solo career. They had two #1 albums, “To Be True” (Gold) and “Wake Up Everybody” (Platinum). Tonight is just for you especially if you’re a fan of Harold Melvin And The Blue Notes….stay tuned!

Tonight we have a birthday celebration in order for the late Harold Melvin!

Here’s a LIVE performance from Harold Melvin And The Blue Notes, it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

