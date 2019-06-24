DC Metro Transit Police reportedly opened an internal investigation into an officer’s use of force during an arrest at the U Street Metro station.

A video of the incident has sparked outrage on social media, as it shows a Metro Transit Police officer using a taser on an unarmed Black man who allegedly interfered in an MTPD investigation on Saturday.

The video appears to show two MTPD officers asking questions of two juveniles on a Metro platform, while a man asks questions of the officers.

Then, a third MTPD officer engages the man, pushes him back and uses a taser after the man raises his hands.

“We take use-of-force matters seriously, and we are committed to fostering the public’s trust in us,” Metro Transit Police said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with groups like Black Lives Matter DC.

D.C. Council member Robert C. White, Jr. condemned the actions by the police officer.

“The violent and dangerous escalation here by @wmata Transit Police is terrifying. It put lives unnecessarily in danger and it breeds anger and distrust that move us further away from public safety. I have contacted the Chief of WMATA Transit Police,” White said on Twitter.

The investigation is ongoing.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

DC Metro Officers Tase Man [Video] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com