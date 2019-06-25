Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Tara is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Tara and Miles are 30 years old and have been dating for two years. Tara spends a lot of time at Miles apartment so she helped him clean up one recent Saturday. She found a few pictures of he and his ex girlfriend. Tara says at first she didn’t think it was a big deal until she asked Miles if he wanted to get rid of the pictures and he refused. Tonight Tara wants to know if it’s a red flag if your boyfriend still keeps pictures of his ex, is it possible he’s still in love with his ex or is she looking too deep into the situation.

