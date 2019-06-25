CLOSE
OHIO: Dept. Of Agriculture to Meet with Farmers Over Planting Crisis

The recent rainy season has been a huge headache for Ohio farmers. The oversaturated fields have caused a major delay in planting crops and feeding livestock. The Ohio Department of Agriculture is taking the matter seriously and plans to meet with local farmers today.

Dorothy Pelanda, the director of the DOA, is set to meet with the Leeds family at its popular pumpkin farm in Ostrander. Other farmers will also share details of their situations, according to MyFox28columbus.com. The Ohio State University reports that the last 12 months have been the wettest on record in Ohio. Only 80 percent of corn has been planted across the state, compared to 100 percent this time last year. Farmers have planted 65 percent of that crop. By this time last year, 99 percent was in the ground, according to the USDA.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine sent a letter to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) asking for disaster relief for farmers who can’t get their crops in the field due to wet conditions.

