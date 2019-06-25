CLOSE
Serena Williams 2nd Black Woman To Cover Wheaties Box!

TEN-US OPEN-WILLIAMS-VINCI

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Serena Williams is making history yet again! Just a few weeks ago, she became the first athlete to join the ranks of the Forbes’ World’s Richest Self-Made Women list with an estimated fortune of $225 million. Now, she is the 2nd black woman to cover the Wheaties Box!

Serena revealed the news on her IG Live feed, saying,  “So I have some really exciting news! It involves an amazing box. I am on the cover of Wheaties, and I couldn’t be more happy and more excited. It was always a dream of mine, and now other people and females and women can have that same dream, and be on the box many, many more times than me. But I’m so excited to have done it now!”

Williams posted this message to social media, with the caption reading,”In 2001, Wheaties paid homage to a true champion and an icon by putting her on the cover of a Wheaties Box. Althea Gibson was the FIRST Black Woman tennis player to be on the box. Today, I am honored to be the second.”

Her box of Wheaties will be available in stores in July. Congratulations!

Serena Williams 2nd Black Woman To Cover Wheaties Box! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

