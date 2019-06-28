Former Columbus Teacher Found Guilty Of Encouraging Students To Fight

The teacher was guilty of 14 counts of child endangerment.

A former Columbus preschool teacher was found guilty after encouraging students to fight and posting a video of it on the internet. Chavay Williams has been convicted on 14 counts of child endangering. The children in the video range from three to five years old. Williams and another individual can be seen in the background laughing.

The 31-year-old faces up to 18 months in jail.

The incident happen when she was a teacher at Playtime Preschool on Alum Creek Drive.

Williams sentencing is on Aug. 5.

