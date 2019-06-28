Rent’s Due: Joseline Hernandez In Danger of Being Evicted From Miami Apartment Building

The Baddest Puta, Joseline Hernandez is in danger of being tossed out on her surgically enhanced cakes. Bossip exclusively reports that former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star and struggle rap artist is being sued by her landlord for unpaid rent.

According to court documents obtained by the celebrity gossip site, Landlord Beach Place Apartments a luxe Miami apartment complex is suing the reality star for $2,056 a month rent she has failed to pay on her two-bedroom apartment.

Per Bossip:

Beach Place Apartments said that it left a notice demanding the rent from her outside the apartment door, but she never paid up.

A property manager for Beach Place Apartments acknowledged the lawsuit but declined to comment further.

Beach Place Apartments wants Joseline to pay it $2,375 ASAP or a judgment to kick her out of the place. The property rental company also wants Joseline to pay its lawyer fees.

Hernandez had not responded to the case as of June 27, but she has about a month to answer the landlord’s complaint before the company can push for a default judgment against her.

Hernandez’s lawyer hung up on us when we reached out for comment Thursday.

This latest legal snafu is the latest in drama swirling around Hernandez. Bossip also broke the news that her ex and father of her child, Stevie J is suing her for custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella as well as child support. He also claims Joseline is preventing him from seeing the child and is accusing her of not allowing him to have any contact with her or have a say in her raising her.

