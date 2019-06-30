Summer Mini Concert Series: Fantasia

1 reads Leave a comment
Every night the Summer Mini Concert Series just gets better an better, we’ll have you in the mood all summer! Tonight we get into the music of the soulful powerhouse Fantasia! If you’re a fan of her music stay tuned, we’ve got you covered!
Here’s a popular hit “I Believe” from American idol winner, Fantasia! It’s all #LoveAndRnB!
