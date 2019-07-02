Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Gabriella is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Gabriella is 30 years old, educated and single. She never had a boyfriend or even been in a relationship so she tends to be cautious about who she dates. She recently met Malachi and he really has her attention. Now, Gabriella believes honesty is the best policy so she told him she never had a serious relationship and doesn’t intend on being intimate until she feels its right. Malachi says he respects her wishes, however he feels that a relationship is an investment and says he doesn’t intend on spending any money until he’s ready. Tonight Gabriella wants to know if it’s a wise decision to date a man that doesn’t intend on spending any money until they have sex, or is it possible that Malachi is just being petty to see where her mind is at.

