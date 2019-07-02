Beyonce Is Nala, But Here’s Who Playing Everyone Else In The Live Action, LION KING

There has been a lot of Lion King talk and excitement because of Beyonce and Donald Glover, but I have a feeling that the Hyenas are going to steal the show and I urge all of you to pay attention to the comedy that comes from Keegan Michael-Key, Eric Andre and the Dora Milaje actress herself Florence Kasumba. In this new featurette which you can see below, Key, explains “it’s a privilege to be counted among these actors. Rounding out the cast as you can see in these photos below are:

Donald Glover with Simba;

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter with Nala;

John Oliver, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner with Zazu, Pumbaa and Timon;

Chiwetel Ejiofor with Scar;

Alfre Woodard with Sarabi;

Eric André, Florence Kasumba and Keegan-Michael Key with hyenas Azizi, Shenzi and Kamari;

Shahadi Wright Joseph and JD McCrary with Young Nala and Young Simba.

The cast of this movie consist of the best of the best, but I’m most excited to see Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar. He was phenomenal in 12 Years A Slave, great in Dr. Strange and I expect nothing but greatness from him in this. If you take a look at the featurette below you can see for yourself how this is shaping up to be one of the movies of the year. On July 19th you can catch the battle for Pride Rock that is filled with betrayal, tragedy and drama, that ultimately leads to Simba’s exile. Lion King hits theaters July 19th, 2019

