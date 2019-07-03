CLOSE
Feature Story
Apryl Jones Might Be Pregnant By Fizz & We’re Officially Over The Internet This Week

The Nike 3ON3 Celebrity Basketball Game

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Is it us or has the Internet been extra annoying this week? Between Chris Brown’s ignorant comments on hair to Safaree and Erica Mena’s “breakup” to the #cucumberchallenge, we’ve had enough. Now this. Rumor has it, Apryl Jones is pregnant by her baby’s father Omarion’s ex bandmate Fizz.

The couple have been longly accused of carrying on a relationship for some while now, but they both remained stern they’re just friends. (Not that we believed them). That was until last weekend when they posted an video alluding to them being together. “Life is meant to be lived,” Apryl said while pulling Fizz into the frame and hugging him. Followed by other too-close-for-comfort videos that clearly portray more than a friendship.

Fizz’s ex Moniece fanned rumor flames when she responded to Apryl and Fizz’s announcement, when she hinted at the couple expecting a child together.

“Congratulations are in order for Apryl Jones and teeny fizzle pop on the announcement of their relationship-slash-f*ckship. Congrats on moving into the new house together. Congrats on potentially getting married and having kids and I could not wish for a better stepmother for my son. Just be a little more respectful and mind your f*cking business. And we can be the biggest, bestest, blended family ever.” She also comments that we’ll find out in “6 months.”

At this point, we’d just like to know if we’re all being trolled. Otherwise, we could have done without this messiness. Glad we got to see the Millenium Tour before this news broke. Rolls eyes.

Omarion has yet to respond.

Apryl Jones Might Be Pregnant By Fizz & We're Officially Over The Internet This Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

