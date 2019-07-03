CLOSE
Feature Story
Feature Story

Zendaya Is In Paris Stepping On Necks With Her Fashion And Style

Celebrity Sightings : Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 : Day Three

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty


Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach are not playing around. The 22-year-old Euphoria star has been spotted in Paris attending couture fashion week events as well as a party celebrating her as the newest face of Lancome! We love how this Oakland born beauty is evolving on the style front, truly being one to watch, whether it’s on the red carpet or at the hottest events. Get into some of her best looks thus far in Paris!

Zendaya Is In Paris Stepping On Necks With Her Fashion And Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

