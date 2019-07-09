CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Pulls Out of Saudi Arabia Show Because Human Rights Violations

The YMCM Barbie says she stands in support of women’s rights, gay rights and freedom of expression.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Street Sightings

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Nicki Minaj won’t be bringing her talents to Saudi Arabia as previously planned. The Queens rapper has decided to pull out of a scheduled show due to concerns over human rights violations in the country.

Was she not aware of these issues when she booked the show, though?

Interestingly, Minaj made the announcement via a statement to the Associated Press, versus the contemporary social media protocol.

“After careful reflection I have decided to no longer move forward with my scheduled concert at Jeddah World Fest,” she said in a Tuesday (July 9) statement. “While I want nothing more than to bring my show to fans in Saudi Arabia, after better educating myself on the issues, I believe it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression.

The change of heart also comes after Human Rights groups called out Minaj, condemning her decision to perform and suggesting she bail.

Minaj was set to headline Jeddah World Fest, which is alcohol and drug-free, on July 18.

Nicki Minaj Pulls Out of Saudi Arabia Show Because Human Rights Violations was originally published on hiphopwired.com

