CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Say Hello To The Smaller, Cheaper, Handheld Focused Nintendo Switch Lite

The new leaner but still meaner Nintendo Switch Lite arrives September 20 and will only cost you $199, a whole $100 cheaper than the original.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Nintendo Announces Cheaper, Smaller Nintendo Switch Lite

Source: Nintendo / Nintendo of America

Rumors have been swirling for months about Nintendo dropping a new Switch model, today (July 10) the company finally unveiled a new cheaper, smaller unit the Nintendo Switch Lite and despite being a scaled-down version of the original, it still offers almost the same functionality of its predecessor.

The new leaner but still meaner Nintendo Switch Lite arrives September 20 and will only cost you $199, a whole $100 cheaper than the original. It will feature a 5.5-inch screen a slight downgrade from the Switch’s 6.2-inch display but will still run games at a resolution of 720p. The Switch Lite is pure handheld mode ditching the hybrid ability to connect with your TV via the dock, so think it of it as a better 3DS model.

Also gone are the removable Joy-Cons, rumble feature, and IR motion sensors. Don’t fret though, you can still connect a Joy-Con to the Lite as well as the pro Switch controller as well as the Switch Pro Controller, and the Poké Ball Plus. There might be issues playing Switch titles like Pokémon Let’s Go or1-2 Switch that requires motion controls. Another glaring omission is the four directional buttons which have now been switched out with a traditional D-Pad. Nintendo says if you do try to buy a game that is not compatible with the lite from the E-Shop, you will get a warning before you confirm your purchase.

Like its predecessor, the Nintendo Switch Lite comes in different colors a yellow, turquoise, gray model. A limited-edition Pokemon-themed design will launch alongside Pokemon Sword but will not feature the game in a bundle strangely. While it has not been confirmed by Nintendo, there have been rumblings of an “enhanced” version of the Switch coming for more passionate gamers. The chatter for that console hasn’t been as loud as it was for the Lite, but we won’t be shocked if it indeed is true.

You can get a glimpse of the console in action in the announcement video below.

Photo: Nintendo/Nintendo of America

Say Hello To The Smaller, Cheaper, Handheld Focused Nintendo Switch Lite was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 day ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close