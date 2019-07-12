CLOSE
California Cannabis Company Partners With Rapper Jay Z

Music mogul Jay Z is partnering with a California cannabis company. Caliva has been in business in San Jose for four years and announced this week that the famed rapper is taking on the role of the company’s chief brand strategist. A Caliva spokesperson tells a local TV station that it came as quite a surprise when Jay Z called and offered to work with them. In addition to being a billionaire rapper, Jay Z is known for his fight for social justice reform, particularly helping those jailed on drug charges get back into the workforce, including the legal weed business.

(Source–Variety)

California Cannabis Company Partners With Rapper Jay Z was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Photos
