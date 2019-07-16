CLOSE
Got ‘Em: R. Kelly Will Be Held Without Bail, “Extreme Danger To The Community & Minor Girls”

R. Kelly Appears In Family Court Over Unpaid Child Support

Source: Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty

R. Kelly isn’t going anywhere. A judge ruled today (July 16) that the accused child sexual predator will be held without bond as he awaits federal trial.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, prosecutors described the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer as “an extreme danger to the community, especially to minor girls” during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

The prosecutors also made sure to point out the extreme risk of Kelly obstructing justice. Part of the new charges he was hit with include allegations of paying off the families of accusers so they wouldn’t cooperate with the authorities.

Kelly’s lawyer went with the there’s no way his client can flee because he’s broke play. “Unlike his most famous song — ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ — Mr. Kelly doesn’t like to fly,” Greenberg reportedly said.

Well, the judge wasn’t having it. Kelly is currently being held in Chicago’s downtown Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Right now, R. Kelly is facing 18 charges in Brooklyn and Chicago for various alleged crimes involving minors, including 10 victims. R. Kelly was acquitted of child pornography in 2008.

 

Got ‘Em: R. Kelly Will Be Held Without Bail, “Extreme Danger To The Community & Minor Girls” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

comments – add yours
