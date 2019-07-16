

Donald Trump suggested that anyone who complains about America go back to where they’re from. The women he directed his comment at are all from America, they’re just women of color so he assumes they’re immigrants. The irony in his racist comment is that all he’s done is complain about America. He complained about Obama, complained about the military that he refused to serve in. Ironic.

Russ Rant: Trump Complains Non Stop was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

