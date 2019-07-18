CLOSE
Love and R&B
HomeLove And R&B

Summer Mini Concert Series: Dru Hill

0 reads
Leave a comment
30th American Music Awards - Arrivals

Jeffrey Mayer

Lets wrap up another week of great music and conversation. Tonight on the Summer Mini Concert Series we get into the music of the popular R&B group Dru Hill originating from Baltimore, Maryland. Dru Hill was made up of  Mark “Sisqó” Andrews (lead singer), Tamir “Nokio Ruffin, Larry “Jazz” Anthony and James “Woody Rock” Green. It’s safe to say Dru Hill was one of the most popular groups of the 90s. They’ve sold millions of records with hits like “In My Bed” and “Never Make A Promise“. Sisqó left the group in the early 2000s and went out to have a ground breaking solo career! Tonight we’ll be playing some of your favorites!

Here’s a a popular hit from Dru Hill, “I Love You” it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

Connect With Us On Social Media

Summer Mini Concert Series: Dru Hill was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 week ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close