Summer Mini Concert Series: Dru Hill

Lets wrap up another week of great music and conversation. Tonight on the Summer Mini Concert Series we get into the music of the popular R&B group Dru Hill originating from Baltimore, Maryland. Dru Hill was made up of Mark “Sisqó” Andrews (lead singer), Tamir “Nokio Ruffin, Larry “Jazz” Anthony and James “Woody Rock” Green. It’s safe to say Dru Hill was one of the most popular groups of the 90s. They’ve sold millions of records with hits like “In My Bed” and “Never Make A Promise“. Sisqó left the group in the early 2000s and went out to have a ground breaking solo career! Tonight we’ll be playing some of your favorites!

Here’s a a popular hit from Dru Hill, “I Love You” it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

