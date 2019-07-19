CLOSE
Lauren London: Son To Inherit $1 Million From Nipsey’s Estate

Looks like Lauren & Nipsey’s son will receive $1 million dollars in the late rapper’s estate.

via The Blast:

According to documents obtained by The Blast, London filed to establish guardianship of her 2-year-old son, Kross Asghedom.

London writes that Kross is “anticipated to inherit approximately One Million Dollars at the close of” Nipsey Hussle’s estate.

The actress writes that she is the person taking care of the minor child, and will look out for his “best interests” as he receives the lucrative inheritance from his deceased father.

She wants to be Kross’ guardian so that she can participate in legal matters involving Nipsey’s estate and probate, on the child’s behalf. (LOVEBSCOTT)

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS

